Wimbledon: 5 things we learned on Day 12 - forget a five-set semi-final thriller

2023 Wimbledon

Straight sets victories are clearly the new thing as men on a mission – Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic moved into the final that was meant to be.

Advertising Read more

Losses and losses

Jannik Sinner lost to Novak Djokovic in five sets in the quarter-finals at last year's tournament. He was eliminated in three in the semis this year. Yet he senses an improvement. "Regardless of the score, I felt like I was more close this year than last year," said the 21-year-old Italian. "I felt like also the level was better. I think it's something positive from my point of view." Sinner showed us the joys of taking your chances. He had two break points in Djokovic's opening service game but did not convert them. Djokovic had one in Sinner's opening service game and took it and soon was 3-0 up. Sinner got another chance at 3-1 and couldn't exploit it and it was 4-1 to Djokovic. "Then I had break points in the second set ...third set I had set points," Sinner added. "In the pressure moments, he was playing very good, not missing. Yeah, that's him."

The final will not be televised

Beaten semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev was typically wry as he mulled over his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz. He said he wouldn't be watching the final between his conqueror and Novak Djokovic. "I'm not going to lie, it's a very great match to watch," deadpanned Medvedev. "But I'm not going to watch it because I'm going to be too disappointed to not be there. If I watch it on TV, I'm probably going to digest my loss worse because I'm going to be like: 'My God, this forehand, this double-fault, this return, I should have done better.' Let's say Novak wins: 'I should have done like Novak. Why didn't I do it?' Too many questions." So the Medvedev solution will be to follow live score. "Maybe we'll see the highlights or something in the news or something like this."

Pressure play

Football manager Sir Alex Ferguson was notorious for his mind games to wind up rival managers. So is Novak Djokovic just stating the obvious? "Everything comes down to one match," the 36-year-old Serb said of his impending final with Carlos Alcaraz. "All eyes of the tennis and sports world will be directed on this Sunday's Wimbledon final," he intoned. "It's probably the most watched tennis match globally. I look forward to it." As Sinner said, yeah that's him.

Daddy Djokovic

He's the man with form is Djokovic. Jannik Sinner had 14 years on him but still lost. What is it with with these young people today? There's 16 years between Djokovic and Alcaraz. "I obviously have more experience than most of these guys that I faced here and that I will face on Sunday, as well," said the Daddy. "Experience could help a little bit I think maybe in some important moments, beginning the match, managing the nerves, managing the occasion. that's where experience could play a role." Djokovic made the third round on his first appearance at Wimbledon in 2005 – when Alcaraz was in kindergarten. He claims experience won't be the deciding factor. "Whoever on a given day is in a better state, I mean, mentally and physically, will be the winner," said the 36-year-old Serb. And we know who wears the crowns for mental toughness.

How's it going my son?

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open last year and was world number one all before the age of 20. He's into his first Wimbledon final and it is against Novak Djokovic who's going for a record-equalling eighth title and a record-extending 24th Grand Slam singles trophy. "Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dreamed about when I start playing tennis," said Alcaraz. "It's even better playing against Novak. It's going to be a really emotional moment for me. For Novak is one more day, one more moment. For me, it's going to be the best moment of my life, I think." The review senses a market for "Calm down Carlos" badges.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe