Alcaraz holds his nerve to dethrone Djokovic and claim first Wimbledon title

2023 Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz emerged the victor from a clash for the ages on Centre Court on Sunday to claim the men's singles title at Wimbledon for the first time.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat the second seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic in five sets to claim the men's singles trophy at Wimbledon.

Advertising Read more

The 20-year-old Spaniard beat the reigning champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes of pulsating play.

"It's a dream come true," said Alcaraz. "It is great to win against a legend of our sport. I'm proud of myself and my team."

Just over four hours earlier, he and his team might have been considering humiliation rather than pride after Djokovic waltzed through the first set.

The Serb, seeking a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th Grand Slam singles crown, previewed the final as the match everybody wanted to see.

But after his stroll, the prediction appeared overblown.

As in the semi-final against Jannik Sinner, Djokovic faced a break point in his opening service game of the match before holding.

And just like in the semi-final he broke his opponent in the next game to take a 2-0 lead. And he moved on to 3-0 with his first ace of the match.

Djokovic broke again for a 4-0 lead to effectively end the first set after 26 minutes. It was soon 5-0.

All that Alcaraz could do was at least get on the board. And he achieved that feat with a forehand pass down the line. It was a morale booster.

But after 34 minutes, it was the defending champion with the first set 6-1.

Alcaraz started the second set more positively and he managed to break at the beginning of the second to lead 2-0.

Chance

But he could not extend the advantage and Djokovic, taking his time and controlling the rallies, was back into the set which went to a tiebreak.

Djokovic squandered a set point in the shootout when a backhand drive slumped into the net. Another gaffe off the same wing gave Alcaraz the set and they were level after two hours.

The third set was as nightmarish for Djokovic as the first set had been for Alcaraz. The symmetry of the scoreline reflecting the horror though it lasted an hour mainly due to the fifth game of 26 absorbing minutes as Djokovic fought off six break points before succumbing on the seventh.

Djokovic reacted brilliantly in the fourth serving more confidently and picking off a faltering Alcaraz.

In the decider, Djokovic ran Alcaraz from side to side before moving into net but he missed a drive volley which would have given him a 2-0 lead.

Alcaraz levelled, took Djokovic's serve afterwards and held for 3-1.

As the tension mounted, Alcaraz moved to 5-3 with his ninth ace of the match, forcing Djokovic to serve to keep his title.

Success

He succeeded. That obliged Alcaraz to serve for the crown. He too succeeded.

"You deserve it," said Djokovic magnanimously. "When you had to serve it out you came up with some big plays.

"It's amazing what you have done. I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard courts but not on grass. But now it's a different story from this year obviously."

Alcaraz was presented with the trophy by the Princess of Wales as the Spain's King Felipe cheered from the Royal Box.

"It's special to play in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales," said Alcaraz as he nursed his trophy.

Looking up at his monarch, he added: "I've played in front of you twice and I have won twice. I hope you can come and support me more often."

With the win, Alcaraz retains his spot as world number one. His second Grand Slam tournament after his US Open triumph in 2022 also furnishes him with a winner's cheque for just over 2.3 million euros.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe