Cheika not getting carried away by Pumas' 'landmark' win over Wallabies

Sydney (AFP) – Argentina coach Michael Cheika was buoyed by a "landmark" upset of his home nation Australia, but the wily veteran sees more hard yards before the upcoming World Cup.

Los Pumas pulled off a last-gasp 34-31 Rugby Championship victory in Sydney on Saturday to post their first ever back-to-back victories against the Wallabies.

The two sides could potentially meet in the World Cup quarter-finals in France, but Cheika, in the job since replacing Mario Ledesma last year, said it was too early to think that far ahead.

"Every game in itself is a new game. I mean, there's a lot of teams that we haven't been able to beat yet that we are still going to have to beat in that (World Cup) environment," said the former Wallabies coach.

"But it's (the win's) good for the improvements, great for the boys.

"All of the team and the staff have been putting in a lot of hours over this last bit and it's nice for them to get this reward."

Argentina have been drawn in World Cup group D alongside England, Japan, Samoa and Chile.

The runner-up will meet the winner of Australia's Group C -- which also features Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal -- in the last-eight knockout round in Marseille on October 14.

Argentina showed plenty of grit to down Australia, boding well for the World Cup, as they rallied from 10-0 down to dominate territory and possession, making just 80 tackles to the 200 Australia were forced into.

They were superior at the breakdown and conceded fewer penalties.

"It was like a landmark, it was one of the few times we have been able to get a win against a team of this level, when we haven't been at our best either," said Cheika.

"But we were able to manufacture a win. There was a lot of good improvements from last week, which is what I wanted," he added, referring to their 41-12 thrashing by New Zealand on home soil.

"No matter what would have happened with the result in the end, I was pretty pleased with the changes. Hopefully we can continue that into the weeks coming.

"We were a bit ill-disciplined in the first half which cost us, we made a few bad decisions. But they are things that as we move along and stay together we will improve."

Argentina will remain in Australia this week before leaving for South Africa and a daunting clash with the world champions in Johannesburg on July 29.

