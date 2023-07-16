'You deserve it', Djokovic tells Wimbledon champion Alcaraz

London (AFP) – Novak Djokovic told Carlos Alcaraz "you deserve it" after the Spanish star succeeded him as Wimbledon champion on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

World number one Alcaraz defeated the seven-time Wimbledon winner 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court.

The result shattered 36-year-old Djokovic's bid to claim a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam crown.

"What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it," Djokovic told his 20-year-old rival.

"It's a tough one to swallow when you are so close."

Despite the defeat on Centre Court -- his first in 10 years -- Djokovic insisted he still has the desire to keep on winning Slams.

"I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I'm really grateful. I lost to a better player and I have to move on stronger," he said after seeing his 34-match win streak at the tournament ended.

He hailed Alcaraz, who now has two Grand Slam titles following his US Open breakthrough last year, and two titles on grass in just four tournaments on the surface.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously," said the Serb.

"I guess when all the emotions are settled I'll have to be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here, to name a few -- 2019 against Roger.

"Maybe I should have lost a few finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens."

© 2023 AFP