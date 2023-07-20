West Indies hit back on first day of second India Test

Port of Spain (AFP) – West Indies applied the brakes to a runaway Indian start with the visitors reaching tea on Thursday at 182 for four after being put in to bat on the first day of the second and final Test.

After openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal belted 121 runs in the morning session at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, the tourists lost four wickets for the addition of 61 runs after lunch. It was the first session of the series to decisively go the home side's way.

Thrashed by an innings and 141 runs in three days in the first Test in Dominica a week earlier and seemingly in the same listless mood in the morning, West Indies' invigorated effort brought swift rewards in the afternoon.

Jaiswal, who marked his Test debut with a disciplined, determined 171 in the first Test, fell for 57 to a catch at deep gully by debutant Kirk McKenzie off Jason Holder to break the opening stand at 139.

McKenzie replaced Raymon Reifer in the batting line-up from the first Test while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel came in at the expense of off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall as the other change to the Caribbean side.

India are giving a debut to right-arm fast-medium bowler Mukesh Kumar in place of seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Shubman Gill's move to number three again failed to bring the desired result. He was caught behind off Kemar Roach for 10. Sharma was undone on 80 by an excellent delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican which spun past the Indian captain's outside edge to hit off stump.

Gabriel, who struggled for control in his earlier spells, capped off an excellent two hours for the West Indies when he sent Ajinkya Rahane's off stump flying off the inside edge in the final over before tea.

Former captain Virat Kohli, who is playing his 500th international match for India, will resume after tea on a watchful 18 off 44 balls.

This is the 100th Test match between the West Indies and India since the first was played in Delhi in November, 1948.

© 2023 AFP