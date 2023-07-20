Who's saying what at the British Open

Hoylake (United Kingdom) (AFP) – South African amateur Christo Lamprecht upstaged golf's biggest stars by taking a share of the lead at the British Open on Thursday.

South African amateur Christo Lamprecht has a share of the lead after the first round of the British Open

Advertising Read more

Lamprecht, playing his first major, tops the leaderboard alongside home favourite Tommy Fleetwood and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo at five under par.

AFP Sport picks out some of the best soundbites after the opening round at Hoylake:

"I was growing so fast and my swing changed every week and it was all over the place for like two years there."

-- The 6 feet 8 inch (2.03 metres) Lamprecht on the growth spurt that nearly derailed his promising career.

"Bantered with Matt a little bit when the crowds were shouting, 'Good luck, Leeds'. Matt is like, 'They're going to need it', because Sheffield got moved up."

-- Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth's recent investment in the takeover of football club Leeds United caught the attention of both the galleries and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is a Sheffield United fan.

"They're brutal bunkers. You can get lucky or get unlucky, and I got unlucky."

-- Robert MacIntyre, who finished with a three-over-par 74, bemoaned his luck after a double bogey at the 11th.

"Well, I don't care now. It screwed me up."

-- US Open champion Wyndham Clark was less than sympathetic about a spectator's iPad after his ball struck the tablet and rebounded into an "awful" lie in the long grass.

"I think that sums up links golf, though, to be honest. Some of your best shots and best strikes end up in the worst positions."

-- Defending champion Cameron Smith was left to reflect on a frustrating day that included five bogeys.

"This is what I'm here for. I love it. I'm here to play as many holes as I can with the lead and just enjoy. It's one of the greatest honours in the world, and I'm up there."

-- World number 41 Grillo is in the mix for his first major title.

"I was quite lucky, it could have gone into a deeper part of my footprint and I'd have been there all night."

-- Rory McIlroy on his escape from a green-side bunker at the second attempt to save par at the 18th.

© 2023 AFP