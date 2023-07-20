Woakes takes five as Australia all out for 317 in fourth Test

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England's Chris Woakes took his first-five wicket haul against Australia as the Ashes holders were dismissed for 317 on the second day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Five-wicket hero - England's Chris Woakes takes the applause of the crowd after his 5-62 against Australia in the fourth Test at Old Trafford

Australia resumed on 299-8 after Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh both made 51, and Travis Head and Steve Smith got going without even breaking a half century.

Woakes, despite bowling with an older ball as first change, had led England's attack with 4-52 on a first day when veteran paceman Stuart Broad had become just the fifth bowler in Test history to take 600 wickets.

James Anderson had gone wicketless Wednesday on his Lancashire home ground.

But with Thursday's first ball, delivered from the end named after him, England's all-time leading wicket-taker had Australia captain Pat Cummins caught for one by home skipper Ben Stokes at cover-point off a gentle drive.

It looked as if Warwickshire paceman Woakes, who starred with bat and ball in England's third-Test win at Headingley, had completed a deserved five-wicket haul when last man Josh Hazlewood, on one, edged to second slip.

But England's celebrations were choked off by a tight no-ball call from third umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

There was no denying the 34-year-old Woakes, however, when Hazlewood, on four, edged high to Ben Duckett at third slip.

Woakes looked nervously at the umpire but the dismissal stood, giving him figures of 5-62 from 22.2 overs -- his fifth five-wicket haul in 47 Tests.

Mitchell Starc was 36 not out.

England must win at Old Trafford if they are to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes at 2-1 down with two to play in a five-match series.

