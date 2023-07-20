Wolves re-sign Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit

London (AFP) – Wolves re-signed Matt Doherty on a free transfer on Thursday after the Republic of Ireland defender's exit from Atletico Madrid.

Doherty agreed a three-year deal with Wolves, where the right-back made more than 300 appearances during his first spell at the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old left Molineux in 2020 to join Tottenham but, after a disappointing stint in north London, he moved to Atletico Madrid in January on a six-month deal.

After making only two appearances for Atletico, Doherty has got his wish to return to the English top-flight.

"We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

"He knows the club and what it means to play here. He's been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want."

© 2023 AFP