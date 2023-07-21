Bairstow laments 'out of order' critics after stunning Ashes innings

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Jonny Bairstow said he had been subjected to "out of order" criticism following a whirlwind innings that cemented England's hold on the fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford on Friday.

Gloves are off: England's Jonny Bairstow has hit back at critics of his wicketkeeping

Bairstow's 99 not out off just 81 balls helped England to a mammoth 592 all out in their first innings.

The wicketkeeper then held two catches off fast bowler Mark Wood as Australia reached 113-4 in their second innings at stumps on the third day -- still 162 runs behind in a match England, at 2-1 down with two to play, must win if they are to regain the Ashes.

Bairstow broke his left leg in three places and suffered a dislocated ankle following a freak accident on a golf course in August last year.

While his outstanding form with the bat at the start of England's 'Bazball' era meant a Test recall was all but assured when he regained fitness, many pundits questioned whether Bairstow was being asked to do too much in keeping wicket as well.

Those concerns intensified as Bairstow dropped seven catches and missed a stumping during the opening three Ashes Tests.

England, however, resisted calls to restore Ben Foakes as their wicketkeeper and Bairstow said much of the commentary regarding his glovework had been over-blown.

"You've got to have a bit of perspective on it," Bairstow told the BBC. "I've not played in months and I've not kept properly in three years.

"There's obviously been a lot of talk and things like that, some of which I think has been a bit out of order to be honest but that's part and parcel of people having an opinion."

The 33-year-old Yorkshireman, who hammered Australia's bowlers for 10 fours and four sixes on Friday, was equally dismissive of suggestions he is at his best when he has a point to prove.

"Everyone thinks I play better when people have a go at me," said Bairstow, who became the seventh batsman in Test history to be stranded on 99 not out when last man James Anderson was lbw to Cameron Green.

"It gets a bit tiresome, to be honest. I've played a lot of cricket now. To keep being told you're rubbish -- if I was that rubbish I wouldn't have played 94 Tests."

Bairstow was at the centre of this series' most controversial incident after being stumped by Australia counterpart Alex Carey during the second Test at Lord's at a time when the England star thought the ball was dead.

"It wasn't the way I wanted to be out down at Lord's," said Bairstow. The son of the late former England wicketkeeper David Bairstow added: "You want to be playing the game and play it how I have always played it, you play it tough, you play it fair."

Meanwhile, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who took five wickets Friday, said he'd have no qualms if forecast rain in Manchester over the weekend meant this match ended in a draw.

Praying for rain: Australia's Josh Hazlewood © Oli SCARFF / AFP

That would ensure holders Australia retained the Ashes regardless of the result of next week's finale at The Oval.

"It would be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a bit easier hanging in there," he said, adding: "We're well behind and it's easy to see that."

Australia captain Pat Cummins returned the worst bowling figures of his Test career (1-129) Friday and also lost control in the field.

"It's a good learning experience," said Hazlewood, who added of fellow quick Cummins: "He'll no doubt sit down with the coaches and go through a few things, but he's a very quick learner."

© 2023 AFP