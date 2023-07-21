Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco

Monaco (AFP) – Former NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker signed for next season with Monaco on Friday.

Kemba Walker has joined Monaco after playing just nine games with the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent last season

A four-time All-Star between 2017 and 2020, Walker is one of the highest profile signings in the history of the French league.

He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets where he played for eight seasons before leaving in 2019, before spending two seasons at the Boston Celtics, then a season at the New York Knicks.

Last season, the 33-year-old played just nine games with the Dallas Mavericks, who signed him as a free agent in November before cutting him in January.

The experienced Walker played 750 NBA games during his career and is the all-time leading scorer for the Hornets.

Monaco hope Walker he will line up alongside influential American guard Mike James, who joined in July 2021 and still has a season left on his contract in the Principality.

Walker is the fourth signing by the reigning French champions as they attempt to improve on their third-place finish in the Euroleague -- Europe's top club competition -- last season.

French internationals Terry Tarpey, Mam Jaiteh and Petr Cornelie have also been recruited.

Monaco also confirmed the one-season extension of the contract of Lithuanian centre Donatas Motiejunas, 32.

