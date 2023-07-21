Knight and Szokol lead Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA team event

Washington (AFP) – Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol teamed up for an eight-under par 62 in the foursomes third round of the Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Friday, taking a three-shot lead in the LPGA team event.

Americans Elizabeth Szokol and Cheyenne Knight show some team spirit on the way to the 54-hole lead in the Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA team event in Michigan

The all-US duo, who dub themselves the Elizabethan Knights, posted the best round of the day by four strokes, grabbing nine total birdies and just one bogey.

"We both putted really well," Szokol said. "We gave each other a lot of chances."

At 18-under par, Knight and Szokol were three clear of Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan, who combined for a 68 on the Midland Country Club course in Midland, Michigan.

Celine Borge and Polly Mack were tied for third at 13-under par with Jodi Ewart-Shadoff and Emma Talley.

Szokol and Knight are playing together for the second straight year, and Szokol said a more relaxed attitude had boosted their performance.

"I think last year in the first round we were nervous going into it," she said. "(This year) we just threw it all out there and said: 'let's go have a good time'."

Knight said that was especially helpful in the "hard" alternate-shot format, and as the birdies began to pile up the vibe got even better.

They had birdied three of the first four holes, and after their lone bogey at the eighth picked up six birdies on the back nine.

"We were not making any mistakes, or if we were out of position we would recover from it," Knight said.

"The good start we got off to really set the tone, and after we parred nine and 10, I think we were just telling each other just give yourself an opportunity every hole for birdie, because that's really all you can do is just give yourself a look.

"You can't control if you make birdies or not, but just try to make the best shot that you can. Then we kind of started getting some going. It was just fun."

The tournament concludes on Saturday with a four-ball round. Szokol is seeking her first LPGA victory while Knight is chasing a second to go with her 2019 Volunteers of America Classic win.

