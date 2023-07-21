Kohli, Jadeja fall as India 373-6 at lunch against West Indies

PORT OF SPAIN (Trinidad and Tobago) (AFP) – Virat Kohli completed a 29th Test century on Friday in Trinidad but his pursuit of a monumental score in his 500th international game was ended by a run out as India reached 373 for six at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test against the West Indies.

India's Virat Kohli (L) and Ravindra Jadeja (C) out on the second day of the second Test against West Indies

Poised on 88 overnight and well entrenched in a century-run stand with Ajay Jadeja, the former captain eased to the cherished three figures with a square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel within a few minutes of the start of play at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

His determined demeanour suggested many more to come but he was undone by a moment's hesitation going for a sharp single and was run out for 121 by Alzarri Joseph's direct hit at the non-striker's end from square-leg.

Kohli faced 206 balls and stroked 11 fours in his innings, dominating a 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jadeja.

There was more success for the West Indies in the half-hour to lunch as Jadeja was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach for 61 (152 balls, 5 fours), television umpire Michael Gough overturning the original "not out" ruling by on-field official Marais Erasmus.

India added 85 runs for the loss of two wickets in the morning. The not out pair of Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin were well placed to extend the total well beyond the 400-run mark in the afternoon before their bowlers, spearheaded by first-Test destroyer Ashwin, seek to re-confirm their dominance over the West Indies.

