McIlroy targeting British Open glory despite slow start

Hoylake (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Rory McIlroy says he still has a "really good chance" of winning a fifth major despite languishing nine shots behind leader Brian Harman at the halfway stage of the British Open on Friday.

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the lead at the British Open

Advertising Read more

The Northern Irishman said he was "pretty happy" with his two days' work on what he described as a tough Royal Liverpool course.

The 34-year-old made three birdies and two bogeys in his second round at Hoylake to end the day at one under par.

America's Harman, the world number 26, is well clear of the field on 10 under after rounds of 67 and 65.

"I don't think I have to do anything differently," said world number two McIlroy. "I'm hitting the ball well from tee to green.

"I've missed a couple of chances on the greens. The wind got me today."

McIlroy, who has not won a major since 2014, said it was unlikely there would be too many players between him and Harman before Saturday's third round, when rain is forecast.

"I might be nine back but I don't think there's going to be a ton of players between me and the lead going into the weekend," he said.

"Depends what the conditions are tomorrow. Obviously depends what Brian does as well."

He added: "Right now it's not quite out of my hands. But at the same time, I think if I can get to three, four, five-under par tomorrow going into Sunday, I'll have a really good chance."

© 2023 AFP