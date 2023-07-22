Australian A-League club Perth Glory goes into receivership

Perth (Australia) (AFP) – Australian A-League side Perth Glory was placed into receivership Saturday after the long-term owner said he could no longer fund the club, partly blaming the Women's World Cup.

The development came just days after the team hosted English Premiership side West Ham, crashing 6-2.

Danny Townsend, head of the Australian Professional Leagues, the A-League's governing body, said operations would continue as usual in preparation for the 2023-24 season, with the hunt for a buyer under way.

"Here we have a process which allows for the club's operations to continue 'business-as-usual', whilst the technical adjustments are made to the club's ownership structure," he said in a statement.

According to reports, Perth Glory player and staff wages had been paid for the past five months by loans secured from the APL.

The wage payments reportedly amounted to around Aus$5 million (US$3.36 million), but recently APL issued owner Tony Sage with a breach notice and the receivers were called in.

Local businessman Sage took full ownership of the club in 2008, with the men's team winning the 2019 Premiership and reaching two Grand Finals. The women's team won the 2014 Premiership and competed in three Grand Finals.

He said in a statement that keeping the club afloat had taken a "huge emotional and financial" toll, with his family investing millions of dollars.

"This investment was increased greatly and unsustainably by the impact of Covid-19 which decimated the club's income streams," he said.

"(It was) then further compounded by our forced relocation from HBF Park last season for 10 of 13 home games while upgrades were made to enable the stadium to host upcoming matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"We are still in talks about compensation with the WA government and trust they see the financial damage the relocation caused the club, especially after the two Covid-ravaged seasons."

