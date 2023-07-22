'Butcher of Hoylake' stays patient as he hunts British Open crown

Hoylake (United Kingdom) (AFP) – British Open runaway leader Brian Harman says hunting has taught him "patience" and "strategy" as he closes in on his first major win at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The American, nicknamed the "Butcher of Hoylake" because of his fondness for hunting, is 12 under par after three rounds, five clear of compatriot Cameron Young.

The 36-year-old, a runner-up at the 2017 US Open, is a two-time winner on the US PGA Tour but has not lifted a trophy for six years.

Harman admitted after his two-under-par 69 on Saturday that he had envisioned becoming a major winner.

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life," he said. "It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practise as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do.

"Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf."

The world number 26 said hunting at home in America had taught him "patience and the strategy" for golf.

"When I go out turkey hunting I can spend all day out there," he said. "Hunting is something else that I do that makes me lose track of time.

"We've been on some really cool elk hunts out in Colorado, really tough hunting, tons of elevation, and then after we harvest the animal."

He added: "I enjoy putting meat in the freezer. We eat wild meat a lot at home."

Harman, who comes from the state of Georgia, said he was taught how to hunt as a young boy.

"My dad used to take me hunting," he said. "We always made it a point that I knew how to skin a deer when I was eight years old... I enjoy it start to finish."

