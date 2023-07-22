Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England's Ashes push

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia century-maker Marnus Labuschagne fell to Joe Root before rain returned to frustrate England's hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Only 30 overs had been bowled during the fourth day at Old Trafford when the wet weather swept back in during the revised tea break.

Play was officially abandoned for the day at 1727 GMT.

Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England, who scored 592 in their first innings.

Labuschagne was the only Australia batsman to lose his wicket on Saturday, but not before he had kept England at bay with an innings of 111 -- his highest score in an overseas Test.

England, currently 2-1 down in the five-match series, must win at Old Trafford if they are to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

"Obviously it's always very special getting a Test hundred," Labuschagne told the BBC.

"It doesn't happen too often but I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea."

'Good space'

The 29-year-old had been struggling for runs prior to this match but Saturday's hundred, his 11th in 42 Tests, followed his 51 in Australia's first innings 317.

"I feel like my game is in a really good space now," added Labuschagne.

"Coming into this game I was confident about my technique and how I was batting. I was able to be confident and go back to my strengths, forcing their hand to bowl a lot of balls at me and take time out of the game."

On the attack - Australia's Marnus Labuschagne hits a six off Joe Root during his century in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford © Oli SCARFF / AFP

Worryingly for England, the weather forecast for Sunday's final day in Manchester is for more rain.

Pat Cummins' tourists thwarted England's bowlers, with Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (31 not out) putting on 103 for the fifth wicket.

But occasional off-spinner Root, who came on after the umpires appeared to warn England captain Ben Stokes that it was too dark for him to use his fast bowlers, made the breakthrough.

That decision was made even though the floodlights were on full beam to counter the gloom.

"Batting with the red ball under artificial light is so hard," said Labuschagne.

"It's not a call for the players, we just handle it from there. For us, this is about saving this Test match and retaining the Ashes."

Labuschagne, having blunted England's quicks, fell when he edged a cut off Root to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who held a juggled catch.

Nitin Menon initially ruled not out but an England review of the Indian umpire's decision confirmed the batsman had made contact, leaving Australia 211-5.

When play resumed Saturday at 1345 GMT, Australia were 113-4 -- still 162 runs behind England, whose first innings featured a stunning 189 from opener Zak Crawley and Bairstow's 99 not out.

Fast bowler Mark Wood rocked Australia on Friday with three wickets, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head, but the home side toiled on Saturday.

Faced with the risk the umpires might take the players off the field for bad light, and so deprive England of yet more time to force a win, Stokes brought on off-spinner Moeen Ali and bowled him in tandem with Root.

Labuschagne moved to within sight of a hundred by twice launching Root high over long-on for six.

He had a lucky break on 93 when he edged Root past Crawley at slip, before a single off Moeen took him to a 161-ball century.

England were left kicking their heels in the changing room as the rain returned.

A draw would mean Australia, as the holders, retain the Ashes regardless of the result in the fifth and final Test at the Oval next week.

© 2023 AFP