Who's saying what at the British Open

Hoylake (United Kingdom) (AFP) – American Brian Harman remains five shots clear of the field heading into the final round of the British Open on Sunday.

AFP Sport picks out some of the best soundbites after the third round at Hoylake:

"That's the best round I've played on a links golf course ever."

-- Masters champion Jon Rahm hit a course-record 63 to sit six shots off the lead.

"There will be no rivalry or anything like that. We're brothers at the end of the day as much as we're golfers."

-- Alex Fitzpatrick says he is not looking to get one over on his older brother Matt, despite sitting 552 places below the 2022 US Open winner in the world rankings.

"A hurricane and then some I think is what it's going to take for me."

-- World number one Scottie Scheffler assessed his chances after slumping to four over par.

"With the lead he has right now, it's not necessarily going to be up to me tomorrow. It's just really time for me to focus on myself and see where that gets me."

-- Cameron Young is Harman's closest challenge on seven under par.

"I don't know what I'll do. Just go and get the shinty stick back out, put the clubs away."

-- Scotland's Bob MacIntyre is looking forward to his amateur pursuit of the sport of shinty after a draining few weeks.

"Best week of my life. So far, hopefully. But it has just been that. Obviously performing like I have and being up there has improved it obviously a lot, but it's probably come hand in hand."

-- World number 329 and Hoylake member Matthew Jordan is living the dream at three under par.

"It was just one of those frustrating days, especially when there wasn't much wind blowing and it was pretty soft."

-- Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood was disappointed with a 71 that left him at five under par.

"Yeah, I hear a lot of 'Ricky, Rickys' out there. Yeah, I look like him -- handsome fella."

-- Harman's resemblance to former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting did not go unnoticed by the galleries at Royal Liverpool.

