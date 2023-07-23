Bol and Lyles star at London Diamond League

London (AFP) – Femke Bol and Noah Lyles starred as world leading times and meeting records were shattered at the Diamond League event in London on Sunday.

Netherlands star Bol set European and Diamond League records with a time of 51.45 in the women's 400m hurdles, the third-fastest time in history and the fastest in the world this year.

American sprinter Lyles was also in blistering form at the London Stadium as the five-time Diamond League champion powered to a world lead of 19.47 in the 200m.

Zharnel Hughes set a new British record of 19.73 in the same race as he finished third behind Lyles and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who broke the African record with 19.50.

Hughes shaved 0.21 seconds off the British mark of 19.94, set by John Regis at the world championships in 1993.

The 28-year-old's latest feat came just a month after he broke Linford Christie's British 100m record when he ran 9.83 seconds in New York.

Lyles' performance showed he will be the man to beat when he chases golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships in Budapest next month.

But, with the Diamond League being held at the home of the 2012 Olympics for the first time in four years, it was fitting that Hughes made an impact in front of a sell-out crowd of 50,000.

"I did it again - I predicted it. I wrote down that exact time this morning, at about 9.30am," said Hughes, who was born in Anguilla and lives in Jamaica.

"I wanted to get the British record here on home soil and I did it. I don't care about winning as long as I get the British record."

In the last Diamond League event before the world championships start on August 19, Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou dominated the women's 100m.

She finished in 10.75 secs, ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in second place and Jamaica's world 200m champion Shericka Jackson in third place.

Gudaf Tsegay set a new PB with victory in the 5000m, a race which featured Sifan Hassan setting a European record of 14:13.42 in third place.

There were also meeting records for Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech, who ran in eight minutes 57.35 secs in the 3000m steeplechase, and Britain's Jemma Reekie, who ran in one minute 57.30 secs to hold off Jamaica's Natoya Goule-Toppin in the women's 800m.

© 2023 AFP