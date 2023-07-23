Cachin wins maiden title in Gstaad

Gstaad (Switzerland) (AFP) – Argentine Pedro Cachin held his nerve to win his first ATP title in Gstaad on Sunday, beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

The 28-year-old won through 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in a clay-court battle which lasted two hours 23 minutes in the Swiss resort.

Cachin had not dropped a set in his run to the final, ousting top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

On Sunday, Ramos-Vinolas struggled after the first set, calling for courtside treatment for blisters.

The 2019 Gstaad winner failed to win a game in the second set, but despite rallying in the third set missed a chance to lift a fifth career title at the age of 35 years.

"In the beginning of the match I was a little nervous and made a few mistakes," said Cachin who climbs to a career-high 49 in the world rankings.

"It was the first time I had played against a lefty in the tournament but I stayed there.

"I tried to be positive, more aggressive and go to the net. In a final it is difficult to play like this the whole match. I am very, very happy."

