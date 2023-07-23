Newcastle sign England winger Barnes from Leicester

London (AFP) – Newcastle signed England winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester in a deal worth a reported £38 million ($48 million) on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Barnes agreed a five-year contract with the Magpies as he remains in the Premier League following Leicester's relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old is expected to fill the void in Eddie Howe's squad left by the impending departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Saint-Maximin was left out of the Newcastle squad which recently travelled to the United States for the Premier League 'Summer Series'.

"It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here," Barnes said.

"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this; it's high paced, it's physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I'll certainty suit the style."

Barnes can look forward to playing in the Champions League next season after Newcastle secured a top four finish in the Premier League last term.

Newcastle also reached a first domestic final since 1999 last season, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup final.

"Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle," Howe said.

"He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."

Barnes made 187 appearances for Leicester after emerging from their youth academy, scoring 13 league goals and providing one assist last season.

He helped Leicester win the FA Cup in 2021 and has earned one cap for England, coming on against Wales three years ago.

Barnes is Newcastle's second high-profile close-season signing following their £52 million swoop for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

© 2023 AFP