Rublev sweeps past Ruud to win Bastad title

Bastad (Sweden) (AFP) – Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday won his second title of the season at Bastad with a straight sets win over top seed Casper Ruud.

The second seed won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

After a tight first set Rublev, 25, took control of the tie, winning 80 percent of his first-serve points to seal victory after one hour 33 minutes.

Despite being a clay-court specialist with nine of his ten titles, including Bastad in 2021, on the surface, Ruud was unable to find a solution to the power of Rublev's game.

© 2023 AFP