Tropical downpour sinks Spurs-Leicester friendly in Bangkok

Bangkok (AFP) – Tottenham's pre-season preparations suffered a blow on Sunday as their friendly against Leicester in Bangkok was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

New coach Ange Postecoglou named a strong starting XI for the clash with the Foxes including unsettled striker Harry Kane, who has been aggressively courted by Bayern Munich.

But a huge tropical downpour left the pitch at the Rajamangala stadium unplayable and the match was called off around half an hour after the scheduled kick-off time.

The washout follows a 3-2 friendly defeat to London rivals West Ham in Perth on Tuesday, where travelling fans saw flashes of the high-octane style expected under Postecoglou.

Spurs travel to Singapore for the next leg of their Asian tour as they prepare for their Premier League campaign, which opens away to Brentford on August 13.

