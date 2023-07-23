Vingegaard's valiant victory a nod to 'best race in the world'

Tour de France 2023

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard lead the Tour de France peloton into Paris on Sunday and savoured his victory for the second time running. Belgium's Jordi Meeus surprised the crowds by winning final stage of the renowned race.

Team Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard lifts his bike to celebrates winning the Tour de France, on the Champs-Elysees - Paris, France - July 23, 2023

Vingegaard, of the Jumbo-Visma team, crossed the finish line on the Champs Elysées after the 21-day race 7min 29sec ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar (UAE), the champion in 2020 and 2021.

Pogacar's teammate Adam Yates of Great Britain rounded out the top three podium.

Belgian cyclist Jordi Meeus (Bora team) won the final stage in a photo finish between four riders on the line, just ahead of Jasper Philipsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Mads Pedersen.

"It was my first Tour. It was a super nice experience already so far, and to take the win today is an incredible feeling," Meeus said.

The jerseys for the various disciplines were awarded – yellow for overall champion Vingegaard, white for Pogacar as best youngster, Giulio Ciccone polka dot for best climber and Jasper Philipsen the green for his four sprint finish wins.

"Considering everything it's been a great Tour, I have to be happy with that," Pogacar said.

General view of the Tour de France peloton and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France during stage 21, July 23, 2023 REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER

Mountain high

Vingegaard's winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion's yellow jersey by 7min 39sec.

It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometres with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges, with Vingegaard seizing control of the race over two stages in the Alps.

The race provided tense drama with spectacular backdrops as Vingegaard and Pogacar remained separated by seconds until the Dane edged ahead with a sensational individual time trial on Tuesday.

The following day on a 28km climb to the ski resort of Courchevel, Pogacar cracked, shouting "I'm gone, I'm dead" before Vingegaard killed off the race with a sensational final climb.

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider's white jersey (L) bumps fists with Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (R) as they await the start of the 17th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166 km between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, in the French Alps, on July 19, 2023. AFP - THOMAS SAMSON

Jumbo's sports director Merijn Zeeman told French news agency AFP ahead of the stage their star had repaid their belief in him.

"The joy was more extreme last year, it's hard to compare wins, perhaps this time the joy is deeper," Zeeman said.

Euphoric

Vingegaard said he felt "euphoric" after surviving Saturday's penultimate stage to virtually clinch his second successive title.

"It ain't over til it's over, so the feeling now is even more euphoric than when I took the big lead on stage 17," said the Jumbo-Visma rider.

"The Tour de France is the greatest race in the world," beamed the 26-year-old.

"There's something so special about it and I can tell you I'll be back again next year to try and win it again."

Meanwhile in the women's Tour de France, Belgian Lotte Kopecky won the first stage of the race on Sunday in Clermont-Ferrand.

(with AFP)

