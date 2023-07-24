Beaten Wimbledon finalist Djokovic pulls out of Canada Masters due to fatigue

Tennis

World number two tennis player Novak Djokovic on Monday withdrew from next month's Canada Masters citing fatigue.

Djokovic, 36, last played on 16 July in the final at Wimbledon where Carlos Alcaraz beat him after a five-set battle lasting four hours and 42 minutes.

The 20-year-old Spaniard lifted his first Wimbledon title and thwarted the Serb from collecting a record-extending 24th crown at one of the four Grand Slam tournament venues.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take," Djokovic said in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

Tournament director Karl Hale said Djokovic would be missed.

Djokovic has four Canada Masters titles among his record haul of 38 Masters crowns – trophies that are considered the most prestigious on the circuit after the Grand Slams.

"I would like to thank Karl for understanding this decision," added Djokovic. "I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

Alcaraz will be the top seed when the event starts on 5 August. The women's event will take place in Montreal between 4 and 13 August.

