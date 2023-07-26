Italy striker Retegui joins promoted Genoa

Milan (AFP) – Mateo Retegui has joined Genoa from Boca Juniors, the newly-promoted Serie A side said on Wednesday.

Genoa announced the transfer on social media with the striker depicted on a playing card and the message "Retegui, a new king in town".

Italy forward Retegui has signed a four-year contract after moving to Italy from his native Argentina for a reported fee of 12 million euros ($13.3 million).

Previously on loan from Boca at Tigre, Retegui signs for Genoa after impressing for Italy following a surprise call up by Roberto Mancini last season in a bid to end the Azzurri's striker problem.

The 24-year-old scored twice, against England and Malta, in his first three matches after opting to play for Italy earlier this year.

Genoa are back in Serie A after earning automatic promotion last season, and begin their campaign with the visit of Fiorentina on August 19.

