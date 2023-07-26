Kastelijn claims Stage 4 as Kopecky retains yellow jersey

2023 women's Tour de France

Yara Kastelijn destroyed the field on Wednesday to win Stage 4 of the women's Tour de France. The the Fenix–Deceuninck rider finished the 177.5 kilometres between Cahors and Rodez in four hours, 38 minutes and 39 seconds.

Yara Kastelijn finished more than a minute ahead of her rivals to win Stage 4 of the women's Tour de France.

Demi Vollering, of Team SD Worx, was second one minute and 11 seconds behind and Anouska Koster was third.

"It's really a dream. I can't believe this," said the 25-year-old Dutchwoman after her first professional road win.

"It is really a team victory because I had to do nothing all day. I think the other girls in the front group are a bit angry with me but my coach told us we are not here to make friends. A victory is what we want and we have it now – and I'm super proud of this."

With her stage win, Kastelijn climbed into seventh place overall – one minute behind overall race leader Lotte Kopecky.

The 27-year-old Belgian, who rides for Team SD Worx, has completed the 599.3 km of the race in 15 hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds.

Teammate Vollering is 43 seconds behind and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, of AG Soudal-Quickstep, lags eight seconds behind Vollering.

Stage 5 on Thursday will take the riders 126.1km between Onet-le-Chateau and Albi.

The race finishes on 30 July in Pau.

