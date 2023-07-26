Spain thrash Zambia and Japan beat Costa Rica to advance to last-16 at World Cup

Women's World Cup 2023

Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo both bagged a braced on Wednesday as Spain thrashed Zambia 5-0 to advance to the last-16 at the women's World Cup. The mauling at Eden Park allowed Japan to progress to the knockout stages from Group C following their 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Dunedin Stadium.

Jennifer Hermoso scored two goals in Spain's 5-0 demolition of Zambia which sent them along with Japan from Group C into the knockout stages of the competition in Australia and New Zealand.

On Monday, while Zambia and Costa Rica play for pride at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, Spain and Japan will battle for Group C supremacy in the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Spain will go into that clash with the edge due to their goal difference. Following their 3-0 sweep past Costa Rica in Wellington last Friday, Jorge Vilda's players were 2-0 up within 14 minutes in Auckland.

Teresa Abelleira's sumptuous strike from 25 metres gave Spain the lead in the 10th minutes and four minutes after setting up the first goal, Hermoso doubled the advantage.

Spain killed the game off mid way through the second-half through the substitutes. Eva Navarro – on for Salma Paralluelo – lofted a pass over the defence for Redondo who rounded the Zambia goalkeeper Eunice Sakala and poked the ball into an empty net.

Hermoso scored her second – Spain's fourth – in the 70th minute and Redondo bagged her brace five minutes from time.

A second 5-0 defeat left Zambia – semi-finalists at last year's Africa Cup of Nations – eliminated

"We've learned a lot from the game," said Sakala who came in for Catherine Musonda who was sent off at the end of their opening game against Japan.

"It was my first game at the World Cup. It was a big learning curve for me and for the rest of the team."

Zambia striker Racheal Kundananji added: "We mustn't be unhappy about the result because we fought and did our level best right until the end.

"Spain is a big team and we are on the way up. We must keep our heads up and focus on the next game.

"I'm proud of my team," added Kundananji who plays in the Spanish top flight with Madrid CFF.

"This is a team of young players. I don't care what other people want to think. I am proud of my side."

In the early match in Group C, two goals in three minutes during the first-half gave Japan a 2-0 win over Costa Rica

Progress

Left winger Hikaru Naomoto scored the opener in the 25th minute.

The 29-year-old pounced on a slip from Maria Paula Coto, advanced into the penalty area and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Before the Costa Ricans could recover, Aoba Fujino beat a defender on the right wing, ran directly at goal and the 19-year-old's shot beat Solera at her near post from a tight angle.

"Although we won our first match, we knew this one would be difficult," said Japan boss Futoshi Ikeda.

"Costa Rica are a team that use various ways of playing, but we had prepared ways to handle this.

"As in in the first match, our defence was well focused. It's our strong point that we can play in our way, regardless of which players are on the pitch."

In Group B, Canada beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Perth Rectangular Stadium to go top of the pool after two games and eliminate the Irish.

Australia, who beat Ireland in their opening game on 20 July, can advance to the last-16 with victory over Nigeria on Thursday.

Additional reporting Marco Martins

