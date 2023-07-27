Bauernfeind powers away to win Stage 5 of women's Tour de France

2023 women's Tour de France

Ricarda Bauernfeind won the fifth stage of the women's Tour de Frace on Thursday following an impressive solo breakaway.

Ricarda Bauernfeind took the fifth stage of the 2023 women's Tour De France after breaking away nearly 40 kilometers from the finish line in Albi.

The 23-year-old German, who rides for Canyon-SRAM, took command 32 kilometres from the finish when she claimed the bonus point and a six second time bonus.

She headed into a 90 second lead but with four kilometres remaining, her advantage was down to 36 seconds.

Two kilometres later, it was cut to 24.

But Bauernfeind held on for her team's first stage win of the 2023 race.

"It's just incredible," she said after notching up the accolade as the youngest stage winner at the women's Tour de France.

"I had the support from my teammates, from the cars behind and all the partners. Everyone helped me and supported us and it was just an incredible team ride I would say."

Bauernfeind finished the 126.5km course between Onet-le-Chateau and Albi in three hours, seven minutes and 20 seconds.

Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx was second 22 seconds behind Bauernfeind and Liane Lippert was third.

Lotte Kopecky, who was fourth, retained the yellow jersey of the overall race leader.

The 27-year-old Belgian enjoys a 49 second lead over Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of the AG Insurance - Soudal Quick Step team.

Stage 6 on Friday takes the riders 122.1km between Albi and Blagnac.

The race finishes on 30 July in Pau.

