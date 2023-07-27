Ko in Evian contention as South Africa's Reto leads

Evian (France) (AFP) – Lydia Ko signalled she is ready to collect her second Evian Championship after a bogey free 66 in the first round of the fourth major of the women's season on Thursday.

'Out of trouble': New Zealand's Lydia Ko competes in the Evian Championship on Thursday

Advertising Read more

The New Zealander became the youngest winner of a women's major when she lifted the Evian trophy as an 18-year-old in 2015 and a flawless round on the opening day put her in joint second place and two shots behind the leader, Paula Reto.

South African Reto was the surprise front runner on seven under par 64 after a bogey at her second hole was followed by a haul of eight birdies.

Ko shared second place on five under with American Alison Lee, Thailand's Wichanee Meechai and Celine Boutier, who is hoping to become the first home winner.

"It certainly wasn't easy today," admitted 26-year-old Ko, currently ranked three in the world.

"I was scrambling to make pars on the front nine, but I was good at getting out of trouble.

"Sometime par saves are the momentum to start making some birdies and it was nice to make a few on the back nine and finish off with one at the last. Played so well coming home and, hopefully, it will not be such a shaky start tomorrow."

She added: "I changed my putter at the US Women's Open and it's been really good so far. I'm rolling it well and I'm so looking forward to the rest of this week."

Ko, whose second major win came in the 2016 ANA Inspiration, had only 24 putts in pursuit of a third major and was the only player in the afternoon draw to make a significant move.

Boutier, France's most decorated player on the LPGA Tour with three wins, has never hit top form in her seven Evian appearances, the best being a tie for 29th two years ago.

"I'm just trying to enjoy it and not think about the pressure," said the 29-year-old.

"I just want to treat it like a regular tournament. But it is nice to hear all the support from the fans."

She also has the rare benefit of family support in the gallery, including twin sister, Christie, who does not play golf.

"It's a tricky course and I've never really performed well in the past," continued the two-time Solheim Cup player.

"But today I played well. Just hope it continues."

Reto was ecstatic after her 66.

"I had so much fun out there today," said the 33-year-old, whose only win on the LPGA Tour came in last year's Canadian Open. "It's just awesome to be here."

Defending champion Brooke Henderson stayed well in touch on 69, while the world's top two players, Ko Jin-young and Nelly Korda, were both on one under 70.

The newest women's major winner, US Open Champion Allisen Corpuz opened with a level par 71.

© 2023 AFP