Norsgaard Bjerg sprints home to take sixth stage of women's Tour de France

2023 women's Tour de France

Emma Norsgaard Bjerg claimed Stage 6 of the women's Tour de France on Friday following a thrilling sprint finish.

Emma Norsgaard Bjerg claimed the most prestigious victory of her career with the win on Stage 6 of the 2023 women's Tour de France.

Advertising Read more

The Movistar rider completed the 122.5 km course between Albi and Blagnac in two hours, 59 minutes and 16 seconds.

Charlotte Kool, of Team DSM-Firmenich was second and Lotte Kopecky was third to maintain her hold on the overall race leader's yellow jersey.

The 27-year-old Belgian enjoys a 53-second lead over Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of the AG Insurance - Soudal Quick Step Team. Annemiek Van Vleuten is a further two seconds behind Moolman Pasio.

Norsgaard Bjerg made her break for glory four kilometres from the finish line. Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka stayed with her but Norsgaard Bjerg stepped up the pace in the final 400 metres to take the stage while Agnieszka Skalniak fell away in the final 100 metres to finish in 10th.

Emotions

Norsgaard Bjerg was in tears after claiming her first WorldTour victory and the biggest result of her career.

The 24-year-old Dane crashed at Strade Bianche and suffered fractures to her collarbone.

"I'm lost for words, it's been really a difficult start of the year," she said.

"I want to thank everyone around me – my family, my husband, my team for still believing in me after being out the whole spring. I'm super emotional. It's the biggest victory ever, I'm so happy."

Norsgaard conceded that she had to reevaluate her cycling style.

"I'm not a sprinter anymore, I have to realize it. I might be fast but I can't keep up with the real sprinters so I took a chance today and reached for the stars – and here we are. It's amazing. I'm so happy."

Saturday's penultimate stage takes the riders 90km between Lannemezan and Tourmalet Bagnères de Bigorre.

The race finishes on Sunday with a 22.6km course in Pau.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe