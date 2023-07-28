Ski champion Miller and wife say kids recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning

Los Angeles (AFP) – Former Olympic skiing champion Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, received a scare this month when three of their children were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, Morgan Miller said on Instagram on Friday.

Bode Miller of the United States kisses his wife Morgan Beck after a downhill training run at the 2015 alpine skiing World Championships in Colorado

A day after Miller addressed the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post, Morgan Miller said in the caption to her video that the children were put on "high flow oxygen for over four hours" after accidentally inhaling the potentially deadly gas.

The incident occurred when a broken hot tub was being replaced at the Miller's home, with the construction crew employing a crane.

Their 3-year-old twin sons Asher and Axel and 19-month-old daughter Scarlet "innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER," Morgan Miller wrote.

The accompanying video showed the children being treated in hospital.

She said all three were doing much better after the "terrifying experience."

Bode Miller, 45, won six Olympic medals in 2002, 2010 and 2014, including gold in the super combined in Salt Lake City in 2002.

He is also a former alpine World Championships gold medallist and twice won the overall World Cup crown in 2005 and 2008.

He married professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck in 2021.

The couple have endured the pain of losing a child, when their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool in 2018.

