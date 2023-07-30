Japan's fencers win first team foil title at worlds

Milan (AFP) – Japan's foil fencers clinched their first men's team title on Sunday at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, beating China 45-35.

Japan's Kazuki Iimura (L) and China's Wu Bin compete for gold in the men's Team Foil event at the Fencing World Championships in Milan © Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The four-man Japanese team of Kazuki Iimura, Kyosuke Matsuyama, Shikine Takahiro and Kenta Suzumura were coached by French Tokyo Olympic team champion Erwann Le Pechoux. Hong Kong finished third in the all-Asian podium. Earlier Hungary successfully defended their women's sabre team title by beating France 45-38. © 2023 AFP