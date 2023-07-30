New Zealand eye more World Cup history, Norway in danger in group finale

Auckland (AFP) – Co-hosts New Zealand are aiming to secure a place in the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time on Sunday as former champions Norway seek to avoid a disastrous early exit.

Norway head coach Hege Riise (R) is without the injured Ada Hegerberg against the Philippines

New Zealand face Switzerland in Dunedin and Norway take on the Philippines in Auckland in the final round of matches in Group A, with all four sides still in contention to qualify for the last 16.

The Football Ferns have already made their mark at this tournament by recording their first-ever World Cup win and now they know another victory will see them qualify.

"It is a great challenge for us," said New Zealand's Czech coach Jitka Klimkova.

"Switzerland are a very strong team but I feel like we are prepared. We have our game plan and we want to keep inspiring."

A sell-out crowd is expected at the enclosed Dunedin Stadium on New Zealand's South Island.

Norway and the Philippines meet at the same time at Eden Park in Auckland, and the 1995 World Cup winners have to win just to have a chance of advancing.

Hegerberg ruled out

Norway will be without star striker Ada Hegerberg, who has not recovered from the groin injury that forced her to pull out of Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

"It came too early after her injury. She is still working to be ready for the next game," said coach Hege Riise.

Without the former Ballon d'Or winner, and with just one point to their name, Norway need to score a goal for the first time at this World Cup.

Norway will go through with a win if Switzerland beat New Zealand at the same time.

However, any other outcome in that game would leave Norway relying on goal difference to go through.

The Philippines are fresh from beating New Zealand to claim a first World Cup win on their debut at the tournament.

Another win will see them qualify and a draw could be enough too.

Ibtissam Jraidi celebrates scoring Morocco's winner against South Korea in Adelaide © Brenton EDWARDS / AFP

"Nobody thought we would be alive, we were the underdog and now we go into the last match against a superpower of women's football historically and knowing we have a chance of progressing to the next round," said their coach Alen Stajcic.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the second round of games in Group H sees Germany, one of the tournament favourites, take on Colombia in Sydney.

Earlier in the same group, Morocco beat South Korea 1-0 in Adelaide to claim their first ever win at the competition.

Ibtissam Jraidi struck the only goal of the game after six minutes, while there was another piece of history for Morocco when defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup.

That result means neither Germany nor Colombia can yet qualify for the last 16, even with a win on Sunday.

France beat Brazil

On Saturday, Wendie Renard headed in an 83rd-minute winner as France kickstarted their campaign with a 2-1 win over Brazil in a pulsating contest in Brisbane.

France coach Herve Renard kisses Wendie Renard on the forehead after her goal secured a 2-1 win over Brazil on Saturday © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Eugenie Le Sommer had given France an early lead only for Debinha to equalise just before the hour mark.

But Renard headed in from a corner to put France onto four points in Group F and in pole position to qualify along with Jamaica, who defeated Panama 1-0.

Sweden secured their place in the last 16 as Amanda Ilestedt scored twice in a 5-0 thumping of Italy in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Sam Kerr declared herself fit for her team's critical clash with Canada on Monday.

Kerr has missed her team's first two games at the tournament with a calf problem but insisted Saturday she was "definitely going to be available".

Meanwhile England said a knee injury suffered by key midfielder Keira Walsh in Friday's win over Denmark was not as serious as first feared.

Walsh will miss her team's next game against China but will remain in Australia to undergo treatment.

