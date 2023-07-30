Switzerland, Norway qualify for Women's World Cup last 16

Auckland (AFP) – Switzerland and Norway qualified for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Sunday as co-hosts New Zealand were eliminated along with the Philippines.

The Swiss finished top of Group A thanks to a 0-0 draw with New Zealand in Dunedin, while Norway hammered the Philippines 6-0 in Auckland to overtake the co-hosts in the standings on goal difference.

Norway had to beat the tournament debutants to stand a chance of advancing and they cruised to victory at Eden Park with Sophie Roman Haug scoring a hat-trick.

Roman Haug, filling in for the injured Ada Hegerberg, netted twice early on before the recalled Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 at the break.

Alicia Barker scored an own goal just after half-time and Guro Reiten netted a penalty before crossing for Roman Haug to complete her hat-trick, and the victory, in injury time.

The scoreline allowed the 1995 World Cup winners Norway to pass in front of New Zealand into second place on goal difference, as both teams finished with four points.

The Football Ferns, who beat Norway in their opening game to record a historic first ever World Cup win, will not go any further in their home tournament.

The Philippines, who themselves marked their World Cup debut with a famous win against New Zealand, also went into their final match eyeing up the knockouts.

But they tearfully bowed out too after a heavy defeat in a game they finished with 10 players after Sofia Harrison was sent off.

Norway, in contrast, advance to a last-16 tie in Wellington next Saturday against whoever tops Group C between Japan and Spain.

Switzerland will head to Auckland to face the Group C runners-up the same day.

