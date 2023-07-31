Women's World Cup 2023

Australia's Matildas waltz into the last-16 at women's World Cup with Nigeria

Co-hosts Australia – nicknamed the Matildas – advanced to the last-16 knockout stages at the women's World Cup on Monday after sweeping past Canada 4-0.

Hayley Raso scored twice in Australia's 4-0 win over Canada which took them into the last-16 at the women's World Cup. AP - Victoria Adkins
Hayley Raso scored twice in Australia's 4-0 win over Canada which took them into the last-16 at the women's World Cup. AP - Victoria Adkins
The victory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium took Australia to the top of Group B. Nigeria moved into the runners-up spot following a 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland at Brisbane Stadium.

Canada started the final round of games in the driving seat with four points following a draw with Nigeria and a 2-1 win over the Irish.

But they went behind in the 10th minute in front of 27,000 partisans when Hayley Raso rifled a shot into the net. Raso bagged her brace just before the pause to put Australia in command.

Mary Fowler, who had a goal ruled out via the video assistant referee in the first-half, added the third just before the hour mark and skipper Steph Cartley powered in the fourth from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

It was a victory all the more impressive as it was achieved without star player Sam Kerr against a side ranked seventh in the world.

Nigeria – semi-finalists at last year's Africa Cup of Nations – advanced to the knockout stages for the second consecutive tournament following their stalemate.

