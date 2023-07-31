Hamlin practices in full pads for first time since NFL collapse

New York (AFP) – Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin practiced in full pads on Monday for the first time since his cardiac arrest collapse during an NFL game last January.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, shown during an NFL game last October, collapsed with a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January

The 25-year-old safety had his heartbeat restored on the field by safety workers after making a tackle in a January 2 contest at Cincinnati that was halted and never finished.

Hamlin was taken to a hospital in critical condition, later moved to a Buffalo hospital and only nine days after his cardiac arrest was released.

Doctors allowed Hamlin to return to American football activities and he has made a full recovery, working to prepare for the 2023 NFL campaign, what would be his third seasons in the league and with the Bills.

Supporters cheered Hamlin as he ran onto the practice field in his No. 3 jersey, exchanging "high five" hand slaps with a few as he returned for his first full-scale workout since the incident.

The Bills are conducting pre-season workouts near Rochester, New York, ahead of their first tune-up game on August 12 against Indianapolis.

Buffalo's first game of the 2023 NFL season will be on September 11 at the New York Jets.

