Woakes' double strike revives England's bid to level Ashes

London (AFP) – Chris Woakes removed Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to revive England's hopes of a series-levelling win on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

The left-handed batsmen had both made fine fifties to take Australia to 140-0 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 384 runs.

But Woakes, on an overcast morning and with a pitch freshened by rain -- classic English conditions for swing and seam bowling -- removed both batsmen in a burst of two wickets for one run in seven balls to reduce the tourists to 141-2.

Australia, as the holders, are already assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up in the series.

They resumed on 135-0, with Warner 58 not and Khawaja unbeaten on 69, looking marginal favourites to complete a 3-1 series win and a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.

England pace great Stuart Broad, who on Saturday made a shock announcement he would retire after the match, took up the attack as the 37-year-old sought to dismiss Warner for the 18th time in Tests.

But it was Woakes who made the breakthrough that England so desperately needed when a good-length ball, angled across Warner, nipped off the seam and took the outside edge to give wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow a simple catch.

Warner was out for a well-made 60 and it was not long before Khawaja, the leading run-scorer in the series, followed him.

Khawaja was lbw to Woakes for 72 after being caught on the crease in front of middle and leg stumps by a full-length delivery.

He reviewed in the hope the ball had pitched outside leg stump, but replays upheld umpire Joel Wilson's initial decision.

Australia's David Warner passed fifty as the tourists chase down 384 to win the fifth Ashes Test

For all the fine start to their run-chase, history is against Australia.

If they reach their target, it will be the eighth-highest fourth-innings total to win any Test and the second-highest in England, behind Australia's 404-3 at Headingley in 1948.

It would also be a new ground record -- the highest successful fourth-innings chase in a Test at The Oval is England's 263-9 against Australia way back in 1902.

