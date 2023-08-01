James strikes twice as England cruise past China into the last-16 with Denmark

2023 women's World Cup

Lauren James enhanced her burgeoning reputation on Tuesday with two goals and three assists during England's 6-1 romp past China which took them into the last-16 at the women's World Cup.

Lauren James bagged a brace in England's 6-1 rout of China in their last Group D game at the women's World Cup in Adelaide.

Sarina Wiegman's European champions entered the game at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide needing a draw to advance to the knockout stages as winners of Group D.

But they showed their intent for all three points from the outset.

James set up Alessia Russo for England's opener after four minutes. She also laid on the pass for Lauren Hemp to score England's second.

The 21-year-old Chelsea striker then swept in the third just before the pause.

Minutes later, she thought she had bagged her brace but her sumptuous left-footed strike into the top left hand corner was ruled out for an offside player earlier in the build-up.

After the break, Shuang Wang reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but the Chinese were unable to mount a fightback.

James claimed her second with a slick left footed volley into the roof of the net mid way through the half and she provided her third assist of the encounter for Chloe Kelly's goal after 77 minutes.

Rachel Daly smashed home the sixth in the closing stages.

"I'm happy for the team and everyone is buzzing," said James. "I felt free, whether I'm on the wing or in the middle, I'm just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football. I'm happy I can contribute to goals as well."

She added: "Each day, each game, I'm looking to improve and get better, and there's many more years of improvement to come. I can always get better, I just need to stay focused."

Denmark finished in second place after a 2-0 win over Haiti. Pernille Mosegaard Harder and Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen's goals sent a Danish side into the knockout stages for the first time since 1995.

