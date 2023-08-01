Mahomes, Rodgers top NFL player souvenir sales lists

Washington (AFP) – Patrick Mahomes topped player sales for NFL souvenirs in the months after his second Super Bowl triumph, edging Aaron Rodgers according to an NFL Players Association list released Tuesday.

Mahomes, who guided the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in February's championship spectacle, topped the sales list while the quarterback's favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, was fifth in the measure of player sales of official licensed NFL merchandise from March through May.

No sales figure totals were released, only the order in which players ranked in purchases of personalized items.

Quarterback Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was boosted by his move to the New York Jets, with a host of new jerseys boosting him 20 spots to second overall, just ahead of Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ranked fourth overall, the first defensive player to ever crack the top five in product sales.

After Kelce in fifth, the next three players were quarterbacks -- Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia, Dak Prescott of Dallas and Josh Allen of Buffalo -- followed by Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb and Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt.

