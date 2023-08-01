Netherlands pulverize Vietnam to claim Group E as US stagger into last-16

2023 women's World Cup

The Netherlands advanced to the last-16 knockout stages of the women's World Cup on Tuesday as winners of Group E following a 7-0 annihilation of Vietnam.

Esmee Brugts (right) scored twice during the Netherlands' 7-0 victory over Vietnam at the women's World Cup.

The Dutch were 5-0 up by half-time. Lieke Martens started the rout in the eighth minute, Katja Snoeijs, Esmee Brugts, Jill Roord and Danielle Van de Donk added the goals at regular intervals during the first period at the Dunedin Stadium.

Brugts and Martens added the gloss after the pause.

The victory took them above the defending United States who drew 0-0 with Portugal at Eden Park.

The US were unable to find the subtlety to break down an obdurate Portugal team who grew in belief as the tie remained goalless. A win would have taken the Europeans into the last-16 for the first time.

And they nearly made the breakthrough in the second minute of second-half stoppage time but Ana Capeta saw her rasping drive from the edge of the penalty area beat the American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher but canon off her left hand post and away to safety.

"Our players were brilliant," said Portugal coach Francisco Neto. "They applied our strategy to the letter. Right now it hurts to go out but tomorrow there will be pride. The players are amazing, they gave everything they had. We came here to compete and we showed that we can."

Progress

The manner of their progress will raise serious questions about the Americans' chances of maintaining their ascendance at a competition they have won four of the eight editions.

"It's tough to be second as we wanted to be first in the pool," said veteran striker Alex Morgan.

"It’s just not going in the back of the net. We had so many corners, so many opportunities, we got the crosses in. We’ve been unlucky, at times we haven’t followed through with shots or made the right decisions in front of goal – all that combined.

"We just have to move on and look forward to the next game."

The US will play the winners of Group G while the Netherlands will face that pool's runners-up.

