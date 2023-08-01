NFL Cowboys rusher Jones gets two-game doping ban

Los Angeles (AFP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was suspended for two games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Jones will miss the Cowboys' first two regular-season games of the 2023 campaign as a result, the September 10 opener at the New York Giants and a September 17 home game against the New York Jets.

No specific details regarding substances were released regarding the violation by Jones under medical privacy laws.

The 25-year-old rusher would be eligible to return to practice on September 18 ahead of a September 24 contest at Arizona.

Jones is entering his first season with the Cowboys after helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl 55 and being part of Kansas City's run to last season's NFL crown.

He signed a one-year deal with Dallas worth $1.232 million in March after the Cowboys parted ways with long-time rusher Ezekiel Elliott.

In five NFL seasons, Jones has run for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns. His best campaign was in 2020 when he rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns in Tampa Bay's title run.

