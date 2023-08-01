Revolution coach Arena on leave amid 'inappropriate remarks' probe

Los Angeles (AFP) – New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative league as Major League Soccer reviews "allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

MLS placed New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena on administrative leave on Tuesday while it reviews allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks

Advertising Read more

The league offered no further information in a brief statement on Tuesday, when the Revolution offered a similarly terse statement of their own.

"The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation," the club said.

Arena, 71, is a former US national team coach and a four-time MLS coach of the year.

He coached the US men at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, guiding the team to the quarter-finals in 2002.

His contract was not renewed by US Soccer when it expired in 2006, but he returned to coach the national team in 2016, presiding over their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Arena has coached four MLS teams -- DC United, the New York Red Bulls, the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Revolution and won MLS Cup titles in 1996 and 1997 with United and in 2011, 2012 and 2014 with the Galaxy.

His teams have also won the Supporters' Shield as the top of the overall standings four times and last season Arena became the winningest coach in MLS history and the first to 250 career victories.

The Revolution are scheduled to play Mexico's Atlas on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup tournament featuring MLS and Liga MX teams.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that Arena was not present at team activities on Sunday and Monday and that technical director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams are expected to take over during the investigation.

© 2023 AFP