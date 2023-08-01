Sadio Mane joins Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr

Riyadh (AFP) – Saudi side Al Nassr announced the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday.

The Senegalese international is the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league and will link up with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around 30 million euros with an annual salary for Mane of 40 million plus 10 million in results-based bonuses.

Mane, 31, joins the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs with the capture of Ronaldo.

Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

In 2022, when he won the African Player of the Year, he joined Bayern.

After a strong start to the season it soon become clear that Mane was not clicking in Bavaria.

In a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen in November, Mane suffered an injury to his fibula and his season was put on hold.

The injury forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year in a crushing blow to Senegal's chances.

While Mane returned to the Bayern team in 2023, his problems were underlined when he became involved in a physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Bayern reportedly fined Mane around 350,000 euros ($385,000) and gave him a one-match suspension for his part in the incident.

He ended the season with an underwhelming 12 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

He has quit Bayern with two years left on his contract.

On the international stage, Mane helped Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022.

Apart from Ronaldo Al Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana.

