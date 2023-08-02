Diani hits three in France win over Panama as Jamaica dispatch Brazil to qualify

2023 womens's World Cup

Kadidiatou Diani hit a hat trick on Wednesday as France came from behind to beat Panama 6-3 and claim Group F on their way to the last-16 of the women's World Cup.

Kadidiatou Diani scored three goals in France's ...win over Panama in the final Group F game at the women's World Cup.

Jamaica will join Hervé Renard's side in the next phase after they drew 0-0 with Brazil to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Renard made five changes from the team that beat Brazil 2-1 on 29 July and the rejigged team was behind within two minutes.

Marta Cox scored Panama's first goal at a World Cup tournament with a magnificent curling free-kick from 25 metres over the French defensive wall and into the top right hand corner of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin's goal.

France drew level in the 21st minute when Maelle Lakrar's goalbound header was slashed into her own net by Deysire Salazar.

Recovery

Six minutes later Kadidiatou Diani gave France the lead. And the Paris Saint-Germain striker bagged her brace from the penalty spot in the 36th minute to make it 3-1.

The tie was effectively over when Lea le Garrec curled in the fourth on the cusp of half-time.

Diani claimed her hat trick and France's fifth with a second converted penalty. Panama reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute by same method.

France defender Elisa De Almeida barged into the back of Elise Tanner and referee Laura Fortunato pointed to the spot.

Yomira Pinzon thrashed the ball high to the right of Peyraud-Magnin but her celebrations were short-lived. Fortunato ordered a retake because she had not blown her whistle for the kick.

Pinzon maintained her poise and cracked her shot low to the right of the France keeper.

Lineth Cedeno nodded in Panama's third after 87 minutes and in the 13 minutes of stoppage time, France restored their three-goal advantage when Vicki Becho flicked in the sixth in the closing stages.

Jamaica moved into the knockout stages after drawing 0-0 with Brazil at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The stalemate against the a team ranked eighth in the world gave Lorne Donaldson's outfit five points from their three games and a last-16 clash against the Group H winner on 8 August in Melbourne.

