Germany want more creativity in crunch South Korea clash

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) – Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has urged her team to be more creative as they look to bounce back from a shock defeat when they meet South Korea in a crunch Women's World Cup clash on Thursday.

The 2003 and 2007 champions were one of the pre-tournament favourites, but a stunning 2-1 upset at the hands of Colombia on Sunday threw a spanner in the works after they thumped Morocco 6-0 to open their account.

A win in Brisbane would guarantee passage to the last 16 and a point would also be sufficient unless Morocco beat Colombia. If Germany lose and Colombia win, it would come down to goal difference.

Voss-Tecklenburg felt they should have been "smarter" at the end against Colombia and settled for a draw. But instead they pressed for the win and were beaten by a stoppage-time header.

She said patience would again be key against a South Korea side that must win to keep their slim hopes alive, with the coach wary about what formation the Asian nation might adopt.

"Their system is flexible, technically they are very well trained and they can play at high speed for 90 minutes or more," said Voss-Tecklenburg, who has been in charge since 2018 and led Germany to the final of last year's Euros.

"(South Korea coach) Collin Bell has brought in more intensity and made them more courageous.

"They press a lot and we know it could give us some space. It's about courage and creating spaces," she added.

Wolfsburg defender Lena Oberdorf, who played in Germany's run to the final at the 2022 Euros, said she was confident the team would handle the pressure and not slip up again.

"Since we lost 2-1, we have to win, but pressure is part of it and can make you better," she said.

"We have a lot of experienced players who have been in this situation before. It's a fantastic stage and we're all looking forward to it.

"There are some nerves, but it won't hinder us."

© 2023 AFP