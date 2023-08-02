Russell to lead Scotland against France in Rugby World Cup warm-up

London (AFP) – Finn Russell will captain Scotland in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against France -- less than 10 months after Gregor Townsend left the fly-half out of his initial squad for the autumn series.

The 30-year-old will lead the team at Murrayfield in the absence of Jamie Ritchie, who misses out with a minor niggle.

Head coach Townsend has restored most of his senior players, making 13 changes to his starting XV, after a largely experimental side defeated Italy 25-13 at the weekend.

Darcy Graham and Matt Fagerson are the only two players to retain their places from the win over the Azzurri.

Ritchie and George Turner, who played against Italy, are the only notable absentees from the starting XV.

Versatile Edinburgh back Blair Kinghorn has been given a chance to establish himself as the first-choice number 15 following the recent retirement of Stuart Hogg.

Russell's international future appeared to be in serious jeopardy after he was a surprise omission from last year's autumn series squad, with Townsend citing concerns about his form and consistency levels.

However, following an injury to Adam Hastings that left him short of dependable options at stand-off, Townsend held clear-the-air talks with Russell and recalled him.

The number 10, who has recently moved to Bath from Racing 92, shone against the All Blacks and Argentina in November and flourished in the Six Nations.

Scotland play a reverse fixture against World Cup hosts France in Saint-Etienne on August 12 before hosting Georgia on August 26 in their final warm-up match.

They open their World Cup campaign against defending champions South Africa in Marseille on September 10.

