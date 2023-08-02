South Africa and Sweden reach last-16 at women's World Cup

2023 womens's World Cup

Thembi Kgatlana scored in second-half stoppage time to send South Africa past Italy from Group G and into the last-16 at the women's World Cup for the first time. Sweden, who beat Argentina 2-0 claimed the pool with maximum points.

Thembi Kgatlana scored South Africa's winner in their 3-2 victory over Italy at the women's World Cup.

Advertising Read more

The 27-year-old striker stabbed in Hildah Magaia's cut back past the Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante to spark wild celebrations among the South Africans who still had 15 minutes of added time to negotiate.

Italy threw on strikers to salvage the draw that would take them into the knockout stages for the second consecutive tournament.

Despite a few nervous moments when Italy ploughed forward, South Africa – notorious for self-destruction – hung on.

"They fought like warriors," said South Africa coach Desiree Ellis. "They fought like the heroines that we know that they are. They fought to be historically remembered and they’ve made history not just getting our first win, but going to the round of 16 and that is amazing."

Italy opened the scoring at the Wellington Regional Stadium in the 11th minute from the penalty Karabo Dhlamini felled Chiara Beccari and Arianna Caruso slotted the ball slickly past the South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

But South Africa – winners of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations – came back into the game when Italy defender Benedetta Orsi put too much weight onto her back pass to Durante and the ball skidded into the net.

At 1-1, Italy were still in line to advance. The dynamics changed though midway through the second half. Kgatlana set up Magaia to give the African champions the lead.

What a moment. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dfriGWEZew — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 2, 2023

But Caruso nudged in Italy's equaliser after 74 minutes. It was a brace that was to be to no avail.

"We're very sad because we worked hard to get through," said Italy coach. Milena Bertolini. "Today, the main opponent was not South Africa but ourselves. This World Cup also served to raise young girls that Italian women's football will need in the future."

Sweden's victory at the Waikato Stadium set up a meeting with the holders United States on Sunday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium while South Africa will face the Group E winners Netherlands also on Sunday at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe