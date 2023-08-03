British Rowing bans trans athletes from women's races

London (AFP) – British Rowing on Thursday announced that transgender women will not be able to compete in the female category at its events under a new policy.

Only those "assigned female at birth" will be eligible to enter women's races and represent Britain or England in international events, British Rowing said.

It means British rowing authorities will adopt a similar stance to some international governing bodies in cycling, swimming and athletics.

An open category will be available for transgender and non-binary competitors.

Transgender participation has become a hot-button issue in recent months as sports try to balance inclusivity with ensuring fair competition.

"British Rowing is committed to promoting an environment in which rowing is accessible and inclusive and to ensuring that we provide opportunities and enjoyment for everyone," the organisation said in a statement.

"In order to achieve this in a fair manner, we need to establish conditions for competition that guarantee fair and meaningful competition by placing necessary and proportionate restrictions on eligibility.

"We already do so in lightweight and adaptive rowing categories, and we are now doing so in the women's category."

International governing body World Rowing allows transgender women to compete in the female category if their testosterone levels are low enough.

British Rowing said the policy, which will come into effect on September 11, had been developed "following extensive and ongoing research and consultation".

