Germany eliminated as Colombia and Morocco reach last-16 at women's World Cup

2023 women's World Cup

Colombia and Morocco moved into the last-16 at the women's World Cup on Thursday following an extraordinary turn of events in Group H for the two-time champions Germany.

Moroccan players celebrated passage into the knockout stages of the World Cup following a 1-0 defeat of Colombia and Germany's 1-1 draw with South Korea.

Advertising Read more

Going into the final games in the pool, Morocco - runners-up at last year's Africa Cup of Nations - needed to better the result of the Germans who were playing South Korea at Brisbane Stadium.

The Moroccans were given a helping hand in the sixth minute when Young-Ju Lee set up So-Hyun Cho to score South Korea's first goal at the tournament.

Order was restored just before half-time when Germany skipper Alexandra Popp levelled.

But with the whole of the second-half and 15 minutes of stoppage time, Germany, who have taken part in all nine World Cups, could not break through again and were eliminated after the group stages for the first time.

“That was a magnificent performance," said South Korea boss Colin Bell. "One of the best the girls have produced since I’ve been in charge. I’m so proud of them and the courage they showed.

"Germany are always dangerous and when Popp equalised I think everyone would have thought we’d crumble in the second-half but we dug even deeper.”

Colombia finished top of Group H despite going down 1-0 to Morocco at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Anissa Lahmari scored the winner on the stroke of half time. She managed to stab the ball into the net after the Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez had saved Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty.

Morocco will play France on 8 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide while Colombia will take on Jamaica at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on the same day.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe