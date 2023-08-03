'HERE WE GO!': NFL great Brady brings stardust to Birmingham City

London (AFP) – NFL great Tom Brady said he "couldn't be more excited" after becoming a minority owner in English second-tier football club Birmingham City.

The 46-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club's holding company Knighthead Capital Management LLC and becomes chairman of a new advisory board.

"HERE WE GO!" the former quarterback wrote in an Instagram post.

"Couldn't be more excited to be part of the Blues family.

"This is a city and club on the rise and I can't wait to experience the St Andrew's atmosphere for myself."

Brady is the latest high-profile American to become involved in English football.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2020 and celebrated as the team returned to the English Football League in April.

Three-time golf major winner Jordan Spieth is involved at Leeds after buying shares in 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers.

Championship side Birmingham have twice won the League Cup but the last time they did so, in 2011, they were relegated from the Premier League and they have not returned to the top-flight since.

"The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans never stopped believing," said Brady.

"We've got a song that says 'no matter what, keep right on' and I'll be on that road with you.

"I'll see you at St Andrew's soon. It's time to get to work. Let's go."

US-based Shelby Companies Limited, a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management, completed its takeover of the Chinese-owned club in July.

Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner, co-founder of Knighthead, said bringing Brady on board was a "statement of intent".

"We are setting the bar at world class," he said.

A statement from Knighthead said Brady would "become chairman of the new advisory board, working directly with the club's board and members of Birmingham City Football Club's leadership team."

It added he would "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programmes".

Birmingham's new owners said they would be there in person for the first Championship home game of the season, against Leeds United on August 12.

